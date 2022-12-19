Government offering rewards for information on planned Christmas heists

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a $50 million fund to offer rewards for information on organised crime, especially during the Christmas season.

"Depending on the quality of the information yuh might get a little Christmas reward," he said in announcing the fund.

"We want to get people who are involved in contract killings, people who are planning to hijack stocks and goods in transit, and people who are planning to rob supermarkets during the Christmas season, and other business establishments," he added.

Holness said police intelligence suggests criminals are organising to carry out certain crimes, such as robberies, during the Christmas season, with the expectation that businesses will have a lot of cash on hand.

"The girlfriend know, the mother sometimes know, tell us because I don't know how yuh sleep at nights with your conscience knowing that yuh son or yuh boyfriend or yuh friend involved in these things, tell us so we can save lives" Holness urged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was speaking today at the handing over ceremony for two homes in Seville Heights, St Ann, as part of the process to renovate and transform Marcus Garvey's childhood home into a national heritage site.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.