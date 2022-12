Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media

Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organisations that have used the platform to build their audiences.

Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw their accounts go dark on Thursday.

Musk tweeted late Friday that the company would lift the suspensions following the results of a public poll on the site. The poll showed 58.7 per cent of respondents favoured a move to immediately unsuspend accounts, over 41.3 per cent who said the suspensions should be lifted in seven days.

The company has not explained why the accounts were taken down. But Musk took to Twitter to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts, which he described as "basically assassination coordinates". He provided no evidence for that claim.

CONTENT MODERATION

Many advertisers abandoned Twitter over content moderation questions after Musk acquired it in October, and he now risks a rupture with media organisations, which are among the most active on the platform.

Most of the accounts were back early Saturday, with some exceptions and at least one new suspension.

Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that her Twitter account was suspended Saturday evening. Her online newsletter, published on Substack, said she was working on a story involving Musk and had sought comment from him through a Twitter post shortly before her account was suspended.

Business Insider's Linette Lopez was suspended Friday, also with no explanation, she told AP. Lopez published a series of articles between 2018 and 2021 highlighting what she called dangerous Tesla manufacturing shortcomings.

Shortly before being suspended, she said she had posted court-related documents to Twitter that included a 2018 Musk email address. That address is not current, Lopez said, because "he changes his email every few weeks".

On Tuesday, she posted a 2019 story about Tesla troubles, commenting, "Now, just like then, most of @elonmusk's wounds are self inflicted."

The same day, she cited reports that Musk was reneging on severance for laid-off Twitter employees, threatening workers who talk to the media and refusing to make rent payments. Lopez described his actions as "classic Elon-going-for-broke behaviour".

Steve Herman, a national correspondent for Voice of America, told AP that his suspended Twitter account still hadn't been fully restored as of Saturday afternoon because of his refusal to delete three tweets that the company flagged for purportedly sharing Musk's whereabouts. Although Herman's Twitter timeline is now visible to most users, he said he can't see it himself, nor can he post anything new until he removes the tweets that the company contends violate its revised terms of service.

NEW LEVEL OF PURGATORY

"I am in a new level of purgatory," Herman said. "I do not believe anything I have tweeted violated any reasonable standard of any social media platform."

Alarm over the suspensions extended beyond media circles to the United Nations, which was reconsidering its involvement in Twitter.

The move sets "a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats and even worse," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The reporters' suspensions followed Musk's decision to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person's current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended had been writing about the new policy and Musk's rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident he said affected his family in Los Angeles.

The official Twitter account for Mastodon, a decentralised alternative social network where many Twitter users are fleeing, was also banned. The reason was unclear, though it had tweeted about the jet-tracking account. Twitter also began preventing users from posting links to Mastodon accounts, in some cases flagging them as potential malware.

"This is of course a bald-faced lie," cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs posted.

Explaining the reporter bans, Musk tweeted, "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else."

He later added: "Criticising me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not."

'Doxxing' refers to disclosing someone's identity, address, phone number or other personal details that violate their privacy and could bring harm.

Associated Press