Man held in Riverton operation; search continues

A man who was wanted on a warrant has been taken into custody by the Specialised Operations Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force as a major police operation, which started in the Riverton City, St Andrew community continues.

“We will continue to be in the space right around the clock,” commander for the St Andrew South police division, Senior Superintendent of Police Kirk Ricketts, told The Gleaner, describing the day as incident free.

He said the area is characterised by strong gang presence with members constantly at war with each other and he welcomed the extra support provided by the Specialised Operations Branch, which came out of discussions with external partners.

“As I speak, they are combing the area and doing a number of searches in a targeted operation,” SSP Ricketts disclosed.

The Riverton City community is being targeted, with special focus on Portland Avenue, Trelawny and the Shanty Town area, “generally, the entire Riverton community”, SSP Ricketts explained.

“Specialised Operations Branch decided to come in and give us an extra push in one of the areas that we are very concerned about, which is the Riverton City space.”

- Christopher Serju

