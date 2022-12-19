Man sentenced to eight months' imprisonment for killing father

A man who killed his father 11 years ago was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment for manslaughter in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Monday.

In handing down sentence, the judge noted that 37-year-old Dwayne Huggins, of Bog Walk, St Catherine, had already spent 11 years in custody and was suffering from mental illness.

He had also turned himself in to the police and pleaded guilty to killing 59-year-old Daniel Huggins.

Attorneys-at-law Donald Bryan and Abena Morris told the court that at the time of the incident, Huggins was an outpatient with mental illness at the Linstead Hospital.

It was reported that Dwayne was at home on June 18, 2011 when he was attacked with a baton by his father and during the physical confrontation Dwayne got hold of the weapon and hit his father.

Dwayne then used a machete to chop his father on the neck and the senior Huggins subsequently died from injuries received.

The accused later surrendered to the Bog Walk police.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and was subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

