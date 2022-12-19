Occupants of Garvey's boyhood home happy for new houses

Sisters Jacinth and Carla Johnson, who for years occupied the boyhood home of national hero Marcus Garvey, have been relocated to new homes provided by the government.

The home, located in St Ann's Bay, is to be turned into a museum.

Jacinth told The Gleaner she was happy and satisfied with the houses, located in Seville.

The houses were built under the government's New Social Housing Programme in collaboration with the Jamaica National Heritage Trust, which now owns Garvey's former home.

- Carl Gilchrist

