Police probing suspected arson at Retirement Dump

The police are investigating a fire at the Retirement Disposal facility in St James on Sunday, which is believed to have been started by arsonists.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) says the mysterious fire erupted at the facility at approximately 11:00 p.m.

It says the Jamaica Fire Brigade was subsequently notified and three units were dispatched to the site.

The NSWA says it is suspected that the fire is the work of arsonists based on the hard-to-reach area of the site where it started and the pace of the initial spread.

It says trucks and heavy-duty equipment have been mobilised to assist with tackling the blaze and returning the facility to normality in the shortest possible time.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, the NSWMA says to mitigate the effects of fire at its disposal sites islandwide, it has proactively amassed cover material.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.