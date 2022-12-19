Tour group makes donation to West Haven Home for Disabled Children

Tour operators who operates from the Secrets Resorts in Montego Bay, St James, made a generous donation to the West Haven Home for Disabled Children in Copse, Hanover last Wednesday.

Douglas Morgan, chairman for the Secrets Taxi Association told The Sunday Gleaner that he and members of his team journeyed to the West Heaven Children Home because of an initiative they started several years ago in reaching out to homes such as this, which are in need of daily supplies of food and other supplies.

“We started this programme over five years ago where we visits different homes at Christmas time, and so this year we chose the West Haven Children Home,” Morgan said.

He further stated that he and his team chose this particular home because they detected the grave need within West Heaven, and they are giving back because they care.

WELCOMED

Manager at the West Haven Children Home, Sydney Grant, also informed The Gleaner that West Heaven welcomed the generous donation by the Secrets tour operators, while pointing out that it came at the right moment and will assist West Haven to cut cost.

“As we are here speaking right now we have one 100 of these special children, right now, some brain damaged, some can’t move,” Grant said

“Some are physically challenged, mentally challenged, speech, visually impaired, hearing-impaired, and these items that we received here today will definitely help to uplift their lives.

“But you mentioned about what God has done, he never make mistakes.”

He said West Heaven has a team of over 70 individuals, which includes himself, and each day the entire staff is busy taking care of the children, the mini chicken and pig farm at the home, and that the items donated will help to impact on many chores they are faced with each day.

Among the items presented to the Home by the tour operators were toiletries, food , bleach, clothing, detergent, sanitisers and soap.