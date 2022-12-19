William Shagoury presented with Key to the City of May Pen

Last Tuesday, Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon William Shagoury was presented with the Key to the City of May Pen at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation’s annual Christmas carol and tree-lighting ceremony.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, speaking at the ceremony, informed that the tradition dates back to medieval times, when there were walled cities with guards at the gate.

“You had to pass through guards to verify that you were not a threat. But at night, the city gates were closed, and no one could enter unless they had a key. So to be in possession of a key meant that you were a trusted resident, and everyone would put their safety in your hands,” he shared.

For Holness, Shagoury receiving the Key to the City is the ultimate sign of trust and respect for him.

The citation read by Joel Williams, councillor for the Denbigh Division, and Pauline Reynolds, councillor for the Race Course Division, states that Custos is known for being very forthright and that he always speaks his mind, unsolicited or not.

CONTRIBUTIONS

“There is nothing too much or too good for the custos to give. One cannot honestly speak of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and disaster management locally without mentioning the contributions of Shagoury. He went above and beyond the call of duty during this uncertain and challenging period to ensure that the resources were available to minimise the impact of this global health emergency.”

Other accolades came from councillor for the Hayes Division Scean Barnswell and Kenneth Davis of the May Pen East Division as they presented a ‘united front’ in recognition of Shagoury, who was impartial in his giving.

Highlighting his annual children’s treat, held across the 13 police divisions in the parish, Davis said it came about when the parish was experiencing a surge in shootings and killings.

“He thought that if there was a relationship between the children and the police, it would create a better relationship between the citizens and the police, and we have seen the positive outcomes from that initiative. He single-handedly contributed his personal money to this programme when it first started. Thereafter he sought sponsors, who join by giving cash and kind; however, he still had to put up his personal fund to make sure the treat was a success,” he noted.

PRIVILEGE

In responding to the honour bestowed on him, Shagoury said he counted it a privilege to receive the key to his beloved city.

“I’m genuinely grateful for the recognition I have received for my work in the parish and, by extension, the country,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, patrons were entertained by some powerful voices coming from the Central High School Choir, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and Clarendon 2022 Festival Queen Sheri-Gaye Johnson, with a curtain-raiser performance by MC Jeffrey Dawkin’s son, Jonathan, belting out Gee Whiz It’s Christmas and having everyone totally mesmerised by the time he was finished.

That performance earned him an embrace from the prime minister and other dignitaries.

In delivering the Christmas message, Rev Brenard McDonald quoted from Isaiah 9:2 and encouraged all to be “the light” as they followed Christ.

“We do not mention the word ‘Jesus’ flippantly, but by faith, understanding that God, in Jesus Christ, and as we prepare to light the tree, this is significant, as well as demonstrating a valuable symbol that must be lived out through and among God’s people.”