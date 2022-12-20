Body found at Harmony Beach Park

The body of an unidentified man has been found at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James.

The police have closed off the facility to the public to process the scene.

Sources say the body was found beneath one of the floating water slides on the beach.

More soon.

