Four men charged following deadly supermarket robbery in Porus

Criminal charges have been filed against the four men who were apprehended by the police after a deadly robbery at a supermarket in Porus, Clarendon earlier this month.

They have each been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, trafficking a prohibited weapon and stockpiling a prohibited weapon.

The charges fall under Jamaica's newly-enacted Firearms Act.

The men's names have not been released because of other investigations that are ongoing, the police explained.

They were held in Williamsfield, Manchester after the car in which they were travelling was intercepted by the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

An AK-47 rifle, two hand guns, several rounds of ammunition and a police ballistic vest were allegedly found in the car.

Their arrest came minutes after four armed men robbed a supermarket located along the Porus main road.

The robbers reportedly opened fire after stealing an undetermined sum of cash.

Jinxian Ye, the proprietor of the supermarket, and a man identified only as 'Kusheye' were killed in the attack.

- Livern Barrett

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.