Growth & Jobs | Stoplight Wholesale – From a small shop to now employing over 100 persons

Owners of Stoplight Wholesale in Clarendon, Junior and Jacqueline Wilson, are giving credit for the success of their business to them always ensuring that God is at the forefront of everything they do; their habit of maintaining excellent service; and sharing their blessings by giving to others.

The wholesale, which started out as a mini-mart in Denbigh, Race Track, 22 years ago, is now a well-established entity on Manchester Avenue in the parish.

Junior, who spoke to The Gleaner recently at the company’s first customer appreciation event since the pandemic, said the occasion, for him, was extra special.

“When you have a business that survives and has grown through a pandemic, this really feels blessed,” he noted.

Junior describes himself as a “godly man” and said that during the pandemic, like most other businesses, Stoplight Wholesale faced uncertain times. However, he and his wife prayed and put in the hard work; and even in the midst of their challenges, they gave to others.

“It is good to live clean, have a clean heart and give back. I helped [others] without even thinking where it was coming from. During the pandemic when I see some people struggling, believe me I tek it on myself ... me and my wife, and say we have to help ... we have to reach out to people,” he shared.

The philanthropist said his desire to keep giving back was inspired by his mother, who died 30 years ago. She was a very kind person who enjoyed feeding people, he said.

“In a sense, I feel as if I am doing it for her. We have a company here and for years people have been supporting us, so we have to give back; and when you are blessed you have to give back,” he noted.

Stoplight Wholesale, which supplies customers across the island, now runs like a well-oiled machine, thanks to Jacqueline’s input. Junior unreservedly credits his wife for much of the success of the business.

Jacqueline, who officially came on board in 2016, said there were some “little shortcomings” that she addressed, like when she took the decision to expand the staff complement.

“We tried some stuff to get the staff motivated; and we are at a level now where they are comfortable, and we get good results from them,” she informed.

Working as a husband-and-wife team comes with its own challenges, but for the Wilson couple, it is nothing they can’t handle.

Still, for Jacqueline, it can mean more work from her husband, who capitalises on the fact that their offices are adjacent to each other.

“He will be like, ‘Jackie, do this for me ... Jackie, remember the bank’ ... and all of those things,” she shared, as her husband smiled sheepishly.

However, when they go home, they leave the work where it belongs because they are determined to maintain a healthy balance.

For other couples in business, the Wilsons have one advice and that is to be professionals at work, as the business must succeed.

“Everybody will have their differences at times, but the business put food on the table,” Junior said.