Immigration Corner | The fastest way to get a UK passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am presently in the United Kingdom and I need to get a UK passport urgently. I would like to know what is the fastest way is to accomplish this.

CF.

Dear CF,

Persons are able to obtain a passport sooner if they have not already applied and they believe that the non-urgent service will take too long. They will need to book a passport office appointment and pay online. Please note that persons can book an appointment up to three weeks in advance.

Persons who may need a passport to travel urgently for medical treatment, or because a friend or family member is seriously ill or has died, should instead call the ‘Passport Adviceline’.

Persons can apply for a faster service if they are both in the United Kingdom and need to renew or replace a passport; or get a first child passport.

If they are outside the United Kingdom, they will need to apply for an emergency travel document. Please note that if applying for a first adult passport, they should use the non-urgent service.

Persons who have already applied for a passport and have not received it yet, should not pay for an urgent passport as they will not get the passport sooner. Please note that the passport application can be tracked online instead.

WAYS TO APPLY

There are two ways to apply for an urgent passport. As part of the application, persons will need to attend an appointment at their nearest passport office.

ONLINE PREMIUM SERVICE

Persons are able to obtain a new passport at the appointment. Please note that appointments last up to 30 minutes. Persons can also use this service to renew an adult passport.

ONE-WEEK FAST TRACK

Persons who use the one-week Fast Track and are successful will have a new passport delivered to their home within one week of their appointment. Someone might need to be at the home to sign for it.

Persons can use this service to:

• Renew an adult or child passport;

• Change their name on the passport (for example, with a marriage certificate or deed poll);

• Amend their personal details on the passport (for example, their gender);

• Replace a lost, stolen or damaged passport;

• Apply for a first child passport.

IF YOU CANNOT USE THE ONLINE SERVICE

Persons who cannot use the online service can book an appointment and pay over the phone if any of the following apply:

• They cannot use a computer, a smart phone or the Internet;

• They do not have a debit or credit card;

Those persons should call the Passport Adviceline to book and pay.

I hope this helps.

