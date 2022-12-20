Informant in the case of the fiery death of a homeless man to get $500,000 reward

The Ministry of Local Government will this Christmas hand over a $500,000 reward to a “noble Jamaican” for providing information which led to the arrest of the persons who allegedly set a homeless man on fire in August.

Lionel Johnson died on August 29 at the Kingston Public Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Five teens from the Fletcher's Land community were charged on October 5 for Johnson's brutal murder, which took place along Heroes Circle.

Local government minister, Desmond McKenzie, condemned the murder of Johnson, who was well known to the Kingston and St Andrew Poor Relief Department, which regularly supported him with food and boarding, at the Church Street night shelter.

“Based on a loyal, committed Jamaican, who saw what happened, who was bold enough and went to the police and gave a statement, five youngsters were arrested and charged. I am now in receipt of the letter from the police advising of that and shortly, this noble Jamaican will receive the reward,” McKenzie said on Tuesday.

- Judana Murphy

