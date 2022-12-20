KSAMC to streamline building applications, event licensing process

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is utilising information and communications technology (ICT) to improve the efficiency of its operations.

The entity is developing an internal system to streamline its building applications process, which is expected to be completed by February 2023.

“We are 90 per cent complete with the internal building application system that will monitor inspections, breaches and (objections),” said Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams.

“It is a far more elaborate system. We are expecting to complete that system some time in February. [There] is about 10 per cent remaining for the system to be [done],” he added.

Mayor Williams was addressing the KSAMC’s monthly meeting on December 13 at the corporation’s downtown Kingston offices.

He noted that a digital system has been implemented to address and track complaints from residents, as well as an internal electronic records system for roads and works procurement, inventory and properties.

In addition, development of a places of amusement licences query system is underway to assist in tracking events taking place across the municipality.

“[With this] we are also able to determine the events licences that we have issued to events that have been approved,” Mayor Williams noted.

He said that the amusement licences query system will be a critical monitoring tool for the entertainment sector, which he noted is rebounding well from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.