Malahoo-Forte, NSWMA bear the brunt of frustration over Retirement dump fire

Residents and business operators affected by the thick smoke nuisance emanating from the Retirement Landfill since Sunday have taken out their frustration on their political representative, Marlene Malahoo Forte, and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

On Monday, the NSWMA said the fire was reported about 11 o'clock Sunday night and was lit at a remote section of the landfill, where cover material is being used in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Residents in the communities located in close proximity to the problem-plagued facility such as Retirement, Granville, Tucker, and Pitfour say those with respiratory problems are constantly on edge because of the fires over the years.

Firefighters have successfully quelled the blaze, but the smoke continues to be a challenge, and the agency has not provided a timeline for when this will be resolved.

In a post to a private homeowner's group in Montego Bay, Malahoo Forte, the member of parliament for the constituency of St James West Central in which the landfill is located, sought to assure residents that work is being done to remedy the problem.

“I know the problem from the burning dump is bad,” She said in the WhatsApp group. “While the solution of relocation will take time, I've asked that every step be taken to remedy the current situation.”

“The fire is a suspected case of arson,” she added.

However, members of the group are demanding immediate action.

“Not good enough Marlene,” one frustrated businessman declared. “This has been a problem the entire time you've been representing us and while there is a measure in place it's at least two years away.”

“There is no excuse, nothing you can say to suffice the situation,” he continued. “Only thing that can save face at this time is action.”

“Now I am just angry, upset, embarrassed, and frustrated as to how this is just allowed to continue. If I treated my clients like this, I would be fired,” a local investor said in response to Malahoo Forte's update.

