Municipal police officer hospitalised after attack in May Pen

A Municipal police officer attached to the Clarendon Municipal Corporation remains hospitalised after an attack allegedly by a vendor in May Pen, the parish capital on Monday.

Video footage of the incident shows the officer falling to the ground after being hit in the head by a stone.

"They are doing a scan on his brain to see if there is any fracture and so on, so it's really unfortunate that this incident should have taken place," said Mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh who addressed journalists on the matter on Monday evening.

According to Maragh, a team of municipal officers, along with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, were advising vendors who were selling illegally along Main Street in the parish capital to relocate, when a vendor allegedly initiated a tussle with one of the municipal officers.

"The leader of the team, Mr Fagan, came out of the vehicle and was trying to pacify the incident, only to see a stone coming from outside the crowd which had gathered around the team, and hitting Mr Fagan," said Maragh.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The mayor said arrangements were made to have vendors registered and occupy the space at the old police station compound, but some have chosen to be defiant and sell along the roadways.

"Normally at this time of the year, leading up to the Christmas period, we normally have a special vending period...We always do a registration of the vendors in the town that will be selling in the town. However, we realised that there are some vendors who refused to register. We also have identified, like we do every year, the vending areas, as well as the no vending areas," explained Maragh, adding that vendors were advised in numerous meetings of the areas within which they were allowed to operate.

"I'd like to appeal to the vendors once again there have been no vending on Main Street of May Pen, so they are to go into the old police station compound and have themselves registered," Maragh emphasised.

Head of the Clarendon Police, Superintendent Carlos Russell told The Gleaner that the incident is unfortunate, but the police remain unfazed.

Russell said the police are reviewing video footage to aid the investigation and make an arrest.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.