No vending in Water Square for Christmas

No vending will be allowed in the pedestrian-only zone at Water Square, Falmouth for the Christmas season, including for Grand Market.

And Mayor C. Junior Gager said this will be permanent going forward.

"Absolutely no vending will be allowed. All goods, be they foodstuff or otherwise, must be sold in the market,” Gager told The Gleaner.

Noting that he has observed vendors setting up stalls in anticipation of Grand Market, he said, "I have personally informed them of the no-vending policy. I have also informed the police of the municipality's decision. They have agreed to work alongside the municipal officers to ensure that there is no vending."

Superintendent Winston Milton, commander for the Trelawny police, said, “law and order has to be maintained. Additional officers, both uniformed and in plain clothes, will be assigned to patrol the Square to ensure a trouble free holiday weekend."

- Leon Jackson

