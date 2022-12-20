Policeman freed of murder charge

Detective Constable Shawn Pennington, who was charged with the 2018 murder of Reshawn Oliver, was freed in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The jury retired for 15 minutes and returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty.

Justice Bertram Morrison then told Pennington that he was free to go.

The trial lasted for three weeks during which five witnesses were called for the Crown.

The Crown led evidence that on February 24, 2018 residents of Pusey district, Point Hill, St Catherine, reported hearing explosions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Checks were made and Oliver was found lying in a pool of blood.

The police were contacted and, upon their arrival, Oliver reportedly made a dying declaration, giving the alias of his attacker.

Investigators subsequently picked up Pennington who reportedly went by that alias.

Pennington was later charged with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.