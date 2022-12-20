Salary payments for SERHA employees delayed

Employees of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) have been advised that there will be no disbursement of salaries today, as was anticipated.

The information was reportedly communicated via a circular from the Ministry of Finance late Monday and concern raised by Jamaica Civil Service Association President O'Neil Grant during a zoom discussion with SERHA staff Tuesday morning.

Grant told more than 250 participants that the union has been trying without success to get an update on why the advisory was issued indicating that salaries would be paid tomorrow instead.

“I'm yet to get an explanation. I need to get that to say, 'Well, this is what we have been told'. I've asked them what assurances are we getting that tomorrow we're not going to hear the same story,” Grant said.

“Those are the kinds of questions I've been asking on my members' behalf because I don't want to be the one to tell you that it has not been paid because… That's not what we want to do. We want to say that we have learnt that it has not been paid and we have gotten the assurances that it will be paid,” he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the same breath he criticised the finance ministry, noting that it has been ineffective in its communication, even as it implements the new compensation system for public sector workers.

He said that the union has borne the brunt of the criticisms from public sector workers and has asserted that it will now go on the offence in changing the negative narrative.

A week ago, finance minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, reported that there would be errors with some salaries this week, amid growing anxiety over the outcome of the implementation process.

“No matter what, the computer might generate next week, and I tell you from now, the computer might generate in some cases an aberration or an error… We want you to take comfort and confidence in the assurance that we have given unscathed in front of a TV camera, in front of a radio microphone, in communications online and right here live and direct that there is a minimum net increase that every member of the public sector will receive and that amount is 20 per cent on a net basis,” he said then.

The 20 per cent increase covers the three-year implementation period.

- Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.