St Catherine man accused of murder pleads guilty to gun charges

A St Catherine man who was recently captured after being on the run for almost two years in connection with a 2020 murder, has pleaded guilty to gun charges and was remanded for sentencing on February 2.

Dennis Mundell, on Friday, pleaded guilty to prohibited weapon and dealing in prohibited weapon following the seizure of a firearm during an operation at a premises in St Catherine on December 2.

A woman, Celine Clarke, who was found at the premises, was also arrested and similarly charged but was granted $300,000 bail. She is to return to court on February 20.

The 38-year-old man, who is also known as 'Gin-Sing' of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 13, was also charged with murder.

According to police reports, about 2:20 p.m. on Christmas Day in 2020, 21-year-old Romaine Atkinson was assisting a neighbour with dinner at Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13 when Mundell and another man approached and opened gunfire, hitting Atkinson multiple times to the head and upper body.

Mundell escaped and was on the run until the time of his capture.

The court date is not yet set for the murder case.

- Tanesha Mundle

