St James Christmas tree lighting proceeds despite showers

WESTERN BUREAU:

Early showers may have delayed the start of the St James Municipal Corporation’s (StJMC) annual Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday, but not even the weather could prevent the gradually swelling crowd of Montego Bay residents from witnessing the brightly coloured event at the western city’s Harmony Beach Park.

Patrons were on hand for the lighting of the 45-foot-high tree, which was being turned on for the first time at a venue away from the event’s former site in Sam Sharpe Square. There was also a special handing out of presents from Santa Claus to children at the ceremony, along with a Christmas sermon presented by Jacob Lim, director of the International Youth Fellowship missionary group.

Susan Davis, who was among the attendees, praised the change of venue for the tree lighting, although she also expressed concern about the overall timing of the ceremony.

“The change of venue was excellent, as Sam Sharpe Square was always too crowded and cluttered, and it was a good gesture and event. However, the timing was an issue for me, as most persons were coming from work and just wanted to get some rich entertainment that they could relate to. When planning these cultural events, we need to consider our children, as they are our main audience for the tree lighting, and it is a memorable occasion for them,” said Davis.

The evening was also filled with musical cheer, with performances by artistes and groups to include Etana, Javid Wilson, Sudania B, the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God Men’s Choir, and performers from the International Youth Fellowship group.

IMPROVING RELATIONSHIPSBishop Conrad Pitkin, the custos for St James, in his address noted that the annual tree-lighting event goes hand in hand with the traditional Christmas story of Jesus’ birth.

“The story of the birth of Jesus dates back to more than 2,000 years ago. This story has been of great influence to mankind, as this special story about Jesus brought to the world the simple message of peace on earth and goodwill to all men,” said Pitkin.

“This message, ladies and gentlemen, is both timeless and universal, and we all have a responsibility to ourselves and to each other to make a difference that is real and lasting. This annual event of Christmas tree lighting marks the beginning of our festive season in our country,” Pitkin added. “Turning on these lights on this tree is an event that we all look towards each year, and there is something so captivating about the lights that you just cannot miss it.”

Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams urged the event’s patrons to remember that brotherhood and peace form the reason for the festive season.

“As we seek to spread a message of peace, love, and glad tidings throughout the city and the parish, let us be reminded that Christmas is the time for giving, for improving relationships, and for spending quality time with family, friends and loved ones. Let us also be reminded to go beyond the boundaries of acquaintances and look out for those who may not have the support you do, and give a little love and share moments of joy with the poor, the marginalised and the dispossessed in our society,” said Williams.