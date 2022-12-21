Farm groups bring Christmas joy to children’s home

Eight farm groups from the Gordon Town, St Andrew, extension area of the Rural Agricultural Development Agency (RADA) donated produce, toiletries, and toys to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home on Tuesday as part of their Christmas outreach programme.

RADA agricultural assistant for Kingston and St Andrew, Mark Harvey, said this was part of the agency’s thrust to make a difference in the lives of society’s most vulnerable.

The programme, initiated five years ago, also involves providing book vouchers, school fee payment assistance, and the development of a backyard garden at the children’s home. It is supported by Digicel Foundation.

Having seen Tuesday’s excited reactions from staff, Harvey said that his team will be preparing a special meal for staff and children at the state-owned facility next year.

Manager of the children’s home, Renae Tuckett-Palmer, said she was grateful for the donation, especially because it makes a significant dent in their Christmas grocery expenses.

“We feed our children and we have anywhere between a 120-180 children at any one time, so trying to feed that many children, you know the bill is high,” she told The Gleaner.

“It means so much to us. I don’t know when last we buy and give them cane – and I’ve seen someone bring it before and them use dem teeth and pull it. They can enjoy the fruits … it’s healthy and they don’t get it that much,” she added.

Sharlene Bailey, a 51-year-old farmer from the Cottage Farmers’ Group in Gordon Town, said she donated carrots, cucumbers, breadfruit, and bananas to the cause.

“To be part of this group is lovely. It is a good thing to share and it’s a special occasion for the kids,” she said.

Meanwhile, Errard Stephenson, RADA acting parish manager for Kingston and St Andrew, said that focus will now be placed on the backyard garden created by the agency at the children’s home in 2019.

The area was left unattended for some time.

Stephenson stressed its importance in achieving a level of food security for the children’s home.

“We can always bring in stuff, but we want to know that whenever they want a banana, they can just go in the back and get it,” he said.

