KFC, Pizza Hut thank Jamaica for ‘unwavering support’

Andrei Roper, brand manager of Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), operator of KFC and Pizza Hut, says the donation of 1,300 meals to the Food for the Poor’s (FFTP) Angels of Hope Christmas Outreach programme represents the brand’s gratitude for Jamaica’s “unwavering support”. Roper said further that it is especially important to bring cheer during the Yuletide season.

“The people of Jamaica have given the Restaurant of Jamaica brand so much in terms of patronage, and in terms of support. The communities in which our restaurants are based give us so much unwavering support. Even through the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still received support, albeit we understood the situation, but we still got support from our fellow Jamaicans.”

“We like to give back to the persons who have given us so much over the past 45-plus years, so it’s only fitting that we continue to contribute to nation-building through community development,” he said.

SUPPORTIVE DONORS

Roper told The Gleaner that ROJ receives a surplus of donation requests yearly and the team tries to honour as many as possible, especially those that will impact children and the elderly.

Calyne Moliere, administrator at Windsor Lodge Boys’ Home in Manchester, commended the ROJ team, noting that support from other entities are a big boost to the work they do. “What I got today, I am sure it will be very helpful to the children we are serving. Anything that we get, we really appreciate it because it’s not easy at this moment, so anything we get we thank God for it, and the children will enjoy it.”

Moliere said ROJ’s gift is a bonus, as the Windsor Lodge hosts an annual Christmas party to lift the spirits of the children. She said the children were excited and overwhelmed.

Leann Chong, director of the Angels of Hope sponsorship department in the United States, told The Gleaner that following a two-year hiatus as necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was pleased to be able to host the Christmas treat. Chong explained the mandate of the Angels of Hope programme.

“We work with children that are coming from extreme poverty... the vulnerable children. They’ve been removed from their homes and families for various reasons, and we want to be able to provide the support so these children can live in a safe, loving and comfortable home,” said Chong.

FFTP’s Manager of Health and Childcare in Jamaica, Chevanese Rowe-Lyn Sue, said the Angels of Hope programme “is a very important programme to us, because this is where we really get to support the children in the children’s homes.”She explained that under the programme, overseas sponsors ‘adopt’ children, providing them with food and other basic needs.

Rowe-Lyn Sue lauded contributors as “very supportive donors”, but said the programme could always use more donations. She reassured on the value of the donating to the charity.

“If you’re donating to Food For The Poor, you’re donating to so many different areas. You’re looking at healthcare, childcare ... . You cannot lose if you donate to Food For The Poor. We have so many special projects and programmes, there must be something that you can find to support,” said Rowe-Lyn Sue.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com