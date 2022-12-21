Lucky patron gets Christmas wish at Campari Vibes roadshow

Danesha Anderson considers the Campari ‘Respect The Bitter Holiday Vibes’ road show held on November 4 in Clarendon her Christmas blessing, and not one in disguise. For two years, the 27-year-old mother of two has been pumping funds, saved from her salary as a secretary, into the construction of a two-bedroom house. Anderson had hopes of moving in for Christmas, but knew her salary alone would not make that a reality. Like many other Clarendonians, she heard about a money machine coming with the Campari Respect The Bitter Holiday Vibes trailer on November 4 to the old police station lawn, and she went directly to the location for a chance to enter.

As fate would have it, Anderson, like hundreds of other patrons, ordered a flask of Campari with a free chaser, submitted an entry with her credentials, and her name was the first selected from the pooled entries.

On her way to the money machine, all that was on her mind was to grab enough to pay to complete the roof of her house, and that is exactly what she did. At the end of one minute, Anderson grabbed $106,000, and knew her dream of moving this Christmas could become a reality. “A truu yuh no know how mi pray fi some money! Right now, mi have a two-bedroom house mi waa deck off, and mi a pray fi di money!” the resident of Bushy Park in May Pen, Clarendon, said in a recent interview.

She continued, “I can deck off fi Christmas now and hopefully, I can live in it! A one a mi fren she post it (the flyer online for the show), and I decided that I’m coming out. And I wanted to listen to Aidonia and participate in the event, and I didn’t come in vain,” Anderson said. Pavel Smith, marketing manager at J. Wray & Nephew Limited, said Campari is pleased that Anderson was able to cash in on the offerings of the Campari promotion, and that she will be able to move into her new home for the holidays.

“We are immensely pleased to have been able to gift Danesha, who came out in support of the brand, the opportunity to be rewarded this holiday season. Clearly, she is a hard worker who has been persevering towards a goal, and we are so happy to have been able to give her this final push towards helping her achieve it. Moments like these are really what Campari as a brand has set out to do. Shining the spotlight on our patrons, respecting their journey, and now giving them well-deserved rewards for the hard work put forth throughout the year,” he said.

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com