May Day High School basking in students’ CSEC, CAPE results

May Day High School in Manchester is basking in the success of two of its students who ranked among the top performers in the country in external exams, a feat that is expected to motivate the approximately 1,100 student population.

Errol Burrell’s third-place finish in building technology in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams and Daniel Johnson’s second-place finish in agricultural science Unit 1 of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) earned them high praises from schoolmates at the rural institution in Mandeville.

“Coming from a school that is not considered to be a traditional high school, this shows that we can compete and we can do very well,” school principal Standford Davis said in a Gleaner interview on Monday.

“Our students are as good as, or better than many of the other students. If they only put their heads to it, they could achieve so much,” he added, while noting that the students’ achievements have put the school further on the map.

That is because Reon Edwards and Nashane Meade have excelled in youth cricket for Jamaica at the under-19 and under-17 levels, respectively.

“We really feel good as a school that we would have reached here, and it only augurs well for the future. This will be a motivation for the rest of the school to show that we can do it,” said Davis, who has been principal since 2009.

Johnson secured a grade one among CAPE passes, while Burrell copped two grade ones out of five CSEC passes.

Johnson’s grade one in agricultural science also placed him fourth in the region.

For the 18-year-old, who has been pursuing studies in agriculture since first form, the high placement came as a surprise.

On Monday, he told The Gleaner about his passion for the field, noting that he gave the exam his best shot.

That and the farming he does on family land at home in the parish fuelled his journey to the island’s top ranks.

“I’m elated, because this was unexpected,” said Johnson, who is currently reaping sorrel to share with his family.

Scotch bonnet peppers and tomatoes are two additional crops planted outside of the Christmas period, he said.

But farming, for the future, will be his side job.

Johnson intends to join the rank and file of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to maximise his service to the country.

And with his physical and medical exams out the way, all that stands between him and the force is the call for an interview he has promised to ace.

“My schoolmates are now motivated by what I have done, so they are now wanting to do the same, and even better. My parents are happier than I am, and my teacher, Mrs Temira Sergeon, is very, very proud. It’s just a very good feeling, overall,” he said.

Burrell, a former head boy of the school, went into the building exam with nerves of steel, having “put in the work” in the months leading up to the sitting.

“Based on the work, I had it covered and I knew that I would do it by the help of God. I wasn’t nervous, based on my SBA (School-Based Assessment) and the help from my teacher. I have to say thanks to Mr [Lovell] Dixon, who guided us through the SBA and the different requirements. So, shout out to him as well,” said Burrell.

An SBA refers to the school-based assessment component of CSEC.

“To be honest, I’m over the moon. I can’t even find the right adjective to describe how I’m feeling,” the chuckling 18-year-old said.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com