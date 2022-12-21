Miss Kitty to leave Nationwide after a decade

Khadine Hylton, Attorney-at-Law and media personality more popularly known as “Miss Kitty”, will leave the airwaves of Nationwide 90 FM on December 31.

A release from Miss Kitty today, states that her last live show on the station will be aired this Friday. She has been the host of the Miss Kitty Live show since 2013, which is an afternoon radio talk show that is aired on weekdays. It initially started airing between the hours of 2 pm and 5 pm, but recently began starting at 3 pm.

According to the release, through the programme, Miss Kitty has “edutained”, consistently delivering a wealth of knowledge, entertainment and priceless life lessons to millions of listeners/viewers locally and abroad.

It stated that Miss believes the time to leave the station had come, however, she is eternally grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an important media entity that has impacted positively the lives of so many.

“She is happy for the role she played in the station’s development. To her Nationwide family, particularly the management and staff and members of her production team, Miss Kitty expressed heartfelt thanks.

“She highlighted the station’s Chief Executive Officer Cliff Hughes, CD who contributed to her growth personally and professionally. She appreciated the fact that he allowed her space to gain experience and strengthen her emotional intelligence. This included hosting his prime-time segments during his vacation; doing coverage on the general elections; and flexible working arrangements which facilitated her journey into law,” the release said.

It continued that while Miss Kitty is not ready to disclose her next move, she vows to return rebooted, refreshed and reinvigorated, while also excited about the future as she intends to “…pursue transformational ideas in alignment with her personal and business goals that will elevate the Miss Kitty brand to stratospheric levels.”

According to the release, Miss Kitty has legions of fans of various ages from all over the world and said: “I owe an eternal debt of gratitude to my fans who I love so, much and who have helped to make the Miss Kitty brand a household name.

“Yuh know from yuh seh Miss Kitty, Miss Kitty seh you, right through like night dew! I wish for all my fans a wonderful, safe Christmas season and a magnificent 2023 in every possible way,” the release quoted Miss Kitty as saying.

