NHF to provide healthcare support to JCF retirees

The National Health Fund (NHF) and the Association of Past Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (APMJCF) have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will provide direct healthcare support to the members of the APMJCF.

The agreement was signed on December 15 and will take effect in February.

A release by the NHF states that the agreement was reached against the background that age is a natural risk factor for the onset of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and retired Jamicans are frequently diagnosed with these conditions.

“There is a significant financial burden on members of this demographic group and support for regular post-retirement health checks is needed,” the release stated.

During the MOU, the NHF will provide for APMJCF members screening tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, haemoglobin, BMI/waist circumference.

APMJCF members will also be afforded cancer screening for prostate cancer through the prostate specific antigen/digital rectal exam and cervical and breast cancers through the mammogram and pap smear.

Members of the association will also benefit from health education, nutrition counselling, physical activity and mental health services. Eligible members without an NHF card will also be enrolled in the NHF Card Programme to aid in reducing out-of-pocket costs for medication.

“The financial challenge among retirees has also been apparent. When there is no longer a consistent income, persons are inevitably burdened by the cost of imminent healthcare needs.

“As the agency with a vision of attaining no financial barriers to healthcare, the NHF is pleased for the opportunity to partner with the APMJCF in addressing these challenges among the retirees,” NHF’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Everton Anderson said.

Special provisions have been made for persons 60 years and older through the NHF Card Programme. People enrolled for one or more of the 10 conditions covered by the Jamaica Drug for the Elderly Programme (JADEP) get needed drugs free of cost at participating pharmacies.

Beneficiaries are only required to pay an administrative cost of $40 per drug item, and up to $240 for six items or more to the participating pharmacy. Seventy-seven prescription items are available to JADEP beneficiaries.

“We have signed an MOU with the JCF before where we offered screening. From that arrangement, we saw that males especially do not have health-seeking behaviours. I want to urge the men to take advantage of the benefits of this partnership, particularly the PSA/DRE tests for prostate cancer,” said Anderson.

