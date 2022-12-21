Some traffic changes implemented in May Pen for Christmas could become permanent

Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh says some of the traffic changes implemented in the town for the Christmas season could continue after the holidays.

Maragh told The Gleaner that assessments will be done to have some of the changes permanently implemented, as stakeholders move to reduce congestion and traffic pileup that has emerged in several areas of the town in recent times.

The changes were implemented by the Clarendon Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the National Works Agency (NWA) and the police.

The changes, which came into effect on Monday, December 12, will end on December 31.

A section of Sevens Road to Council Street has been converted into a one way to facilitate an influx of vendors coming into the town in light of the festive season.

Vehicles travelling easterly along Sevens Road will have to turn left along Muir Park; no entrance on to Council Street from Bryan's Crescent.

Instead of entering the bus park along Main Street, bus operators who ply the May Pen to Old Harbour and Kingston routes are advised to enter the park from Max Lane and exit on Muir Park Avenue on to Main Street.

Motorists entering the town via the Old Bridge, are only allowed a right turn at the clock tower on to Sevens Road.

- Olivia Brown

