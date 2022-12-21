Supreme Court clears way for release of shelved OCG Hayles report

The Integrity Commission is reporting that the Supreme Court has dismissed an application by former Member of Parliament Ian Hayles for leave to apply for judicial review regarding release of a 2017 Office of the Contractor General (OCG) report.

The ruling was handed down on Tuesday. The dismissal of the application means that the report can now be tabled in the House of Representatives.

The application was brought against the Integrity Commission by the former member of parliament for Hanover Western.

The matter arose after the then OCG report was shelved.

The OCG prepared the report following allegations of conflict of interest, and impropriety in the construction of buildings without the approval of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

The document was submitted to the Parliament on February 13, 2017, but was blocked from being tabled after Hayles obtained a court injunction restricting Gordon House from making it public, pending the outcome of an application for a judicial review.

The Integrity Commission subsumed the OCG in 2018.

The court is expected to deliver its written Judgement today.

- Kimone Francis

