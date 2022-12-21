Trelawny residents get certificate in swift water rescue

Eleven Trelawny residents were certified in swift water rescue management over the weekend.

Christopher Beason, Acting District Officer Jamaica Fire Department, conducted the training in the river at Braco in Trelawny.

The participants were taken through several possible scenarios and taught how to react when faced with the need to rescue an individual who runs into difficulty through flooding.

Scene assessment hazards, personal protective equipment and swift water hazards and survival were the topics addressed by Beason.

Novia Drummonds-Morgan from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), working with Dion Hylton-Lewis of The Trelawny Disaster Management were responsible for bringing the participants to the training.

"A perception survey looking into disaster preparedness was done. From the information gained it was decided to conduct these types of training in flood-prone areas throughout Jamaica," Morgan disclosed.

Fisherman Fitz Christie, who was one of the trainees, welcomed the training.

"It is important that we are exposed to this sort of training. It brings to my thoughts and knowledge, how to react when faced with certain situations. One thing was reinforced that there is no place for panic," Christie said.

