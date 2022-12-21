Two guns seized in the Corporate Area, four arrested

Four men are now in police custody following the seizure of two guns and ammunition in separate incidents in the Corporate Area.

In the one of the incidents, a Smith and Wesson revolver with five rounds of ammunition was seized along Holborn Road, New Kingston in St Andrew on Tuesday.

Three men were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The New Kingston police say about 11:45 p.m., three men were accosted along the main road, and searched and the firearm was found.

The men were subsequently arrested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition at the intersection of Bread Lane and Charles Street in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

The Denham Town police say about 9:10 p.m., lawmen were on patrol when a man was seen who aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a Taurus pistol and six rounds of ammunition were seized.

He was taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.