UNDP calls attention to devastating impact of fisheries crimes

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Jamaica Denise Antonio has called attention to the ongoing devastating impact of illegal fishing on the ocean which is a storehouse of riches that, if harvested in a sustainable way, can provide an endless supply of food, medicine, minerals, jobs, products and livelihoods, it being the gateway for 90 per cent of the world’s trade.

The World Bank, she said, estimates that the Blue Economy contributes three to six trillion United States dollars to the global economy each year, but unfortunately, fisheries crimes – illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing – continue to erode this storehouse.

Antonio noted that these crimes are not limited to illegal fishing and its value chain, but extend to human trafficking, fraud, corruption, tax crimes and many others, benefiting a few but the impact is a rippling effect of environmental, social and economic devastation that destroys humanity, leaving countries and people as casualties in their wake.

Antonio used the recent launch of the Multi-Agency Fisheries Crime Coordinating Mechanism to call attention to the fact that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime had put the value of fish lost to criminal activities alone at US$10-US$23.5 billion each year.

“In Jamaica, close to 40,000 fishers make their living from this resource … and for small island states like Jamaica, the complex and pervasive nature of fisheries crime and the long-term impacts on the socio-economic development is evident. That is why today’s launch is an important and significant milestone of Jamaica’s commitment to addressing this critical development challenge.

“Working together, including sensitising the public, let us ensure equitable and sustainable use of our ocean for transformative local and regional action on the Blue Economy as a new frontier in economic development,” she urged colleagues at the AC Marriott hotel in New Kingston.

Antonio went on to declare that the multidimensional nature of the threat demands a response that is integrated, strategic and cooperative in nature, suggesting that Jamaica can serve as the champion for the Caribbean and its neighbours to tackle these illegal and criminal acts.

“As you advance this work on the multi-agency mechanism, let me recommend for your consideration the following:

• First, continue to engage in meaningful partnerships and collaboration across ministries, academia and other stakeholders;

• Second, promote the advancement of robust and responsive policy, regulatory and institutional frameworks to anchor your coordinated response;

• Third, focus on the use of evidence and technology-driven approaches to amplify the effectiveness and efficiency of your efforts;

• Fourth, strengthen national and regional coordination among partners.