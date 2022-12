From left: Acting Executive Director of Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) Michael Leslie and fundraising and public relations officer Shullian Brown pose with head of LEEP Marketing Tanya Lee Perkins and fashion designer Carlton Brown. The D&G Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Red Stripe, made the donation of $100,000 on Brown’s behalf. The designer and his team recently won the Red Stripe Celebrity Penalty Shoot-out at World Cup Fan Central and selected the JCS as their charity of choice.