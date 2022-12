NCB brand ambassador Julian Forte presents a symbolic cheque for $200,000 to Serika Sterling, founder of the Preemie Foundation of Jamaica. The donation, which will go toward the construction of a nursery facility at the Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas, comes from NCB Foundation’s $15-million allocation for ‘Grant a Wish 2022’. The Preemie Foundation of Jamaica was Forte’s selection for his Grant a Wish pick this year.