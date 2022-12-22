Couple shot and killed in St Catherine, taxi operator injured

Three persons were shot, a man and a woman fatally, in the Commodore community of Linstead, in St Catherine, early Thursday morning.

Police sources say the dead people were a couple, and were both slain inside their yard as they returned home.

A taxi operator who took them home was also attacked and is in hospital.

The police are currently processing the scene.

More soon.

