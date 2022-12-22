Couple shot and killed in St Catherine, taxi operator injured
Published:Thursday | December 22, 2022 | 7:41 AM
Three persons were shot, a man and a woman fatally, in the Commodore community of Linstead, in St Catherine, early Thursday morning.
Police sources say the dead people were a couple, and were both slain inside their yard as they returned home.
A taxi operator who took them home was also attacked and is in hospital.
The police are currently processing the scene.
More soon.
