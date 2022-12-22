Festive activities gain momentum in Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

AS THE Christmas holiday weekend draws nearer, vending plans of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) and other festivities slated to take place in the parish are now being unveiled.

Mayor of Lucea and Chairman of the HMC, Sheridan Samuels, told The Gleaner that the usual Mayor’s Christmas Treat for children will be held on Thursday, December 22, while the Municipal Christmas Tree will be lit on the evening of the same day, following a civic ceremony.

“In the past we have brightened the Christmas for over 2,000 children from across the parish at the Mayor’s treat, and this year, coming out of the stress and strain which was presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be trying to better that number, despite the economic situation of the corporation,” he stated.

He noted that councillors should be holding separate events in their respective divisions, but encouraged all residents to try and participate in parish events that will be held in the capital, Lucea.

Samuels pointed out that special arrangements will be put in place to facilitate street vending in the parish capital, but emphasised that those arrangements will be temporary.

“In terms of Grand Market and the vending arrangements, the arrangements are just like last year when persons are allowed for Grand Market to use the one-way street. It is going to be blocked off, there is going to be certain ease with regard to street vending because we understand the economic problems some people are facing, but at the same time that will be no licence for anyone to be disorderly in the space during the period,” he explained.

He also emphasised that street vending will only be allowed in approved designated areas within the town, during the prescribed period.

The Gleaner has learnt that the changes will include the closure of the section of main street Lucea from the intersection with Miller’s Drive to the intersection of Church Street to allow for pedestrian traffic only in that area from December 23-27 to facilitate the annual Grand Market.

Other areas where changes will be made to facilitate vending include designated sections of Miller’s and Moseley Drive.

The mayor appealed for the cooperation of vendors and their patrons during the festive season, so that law and order can prevail in the capital town over the period. He added that the corporation’s municipal police will be accompanying the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) police officers in monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police in charge of the parish, Sharon Beeput, has promised that the JCF’s officers will be out in increased numbers across the parish over the period.

“As usual we will be trying our utmost best to keep a lid on the crime situation, but I also ask that the public play their part in being fully aware of their surroundings at all times,” she stated.

“If you have large sums of money to move please check with the police for assistance, the service is free, so seek our assistance or advice,” she pleaded.

Samuels also asked for persons to give their full support to the police, and report any unusual happenings witnessed.

bryan.miller@gleanerjm.com