Green Acres crime concerns mount as police station remains closed

President of the Green Acres Citizens' Association, Vanessa Whyte-Barrow, is calling for urgent and effective action from the police to address rising criminal activity in the community.

She says opening of the Green Acres police station, which has remained closed because of flooding concerns, would help.

The residents also want frequent police patrols through the community.

"We have residents who walk for exercise being attacked. Just a week ago a woman was chopped by men who tried to rob her," Whyte-Barrow said.

"The community has many old residents, some who live abroad, thieves continue to break into the houses. This can only be addressed by proper mobilisation of the police and the opening of the Green Acres police station," she added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The community, which is located in West Central St Catherine is affected by frequent break-ins and robberies.

"It is a sad but true story, as them broke into my car the other day and tief out my things. When I visited station it was locked," a resident, Malcolm Davies said.

The residents say they feel hopeless as, in November, the temporary Green Acres police post was also broken into.

This daring criminal act has resulted in police personnel not being able to prepare meals as the thieves cut electrical wires and stole a microwave and a stove from the container, which houses the police post.

"Yes the acts of criminality is real, as even the police station has also fallen victim. I have received a complaint that they (thieves) stole the microwave and other items," Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Christopher Tufton said.

Tufton said he will be replacing the microwave and stove.

Meanwhile, he said further discussions will be held with the police high command to help address the transportation problem at the police post.

"The conditions will demotivate the police and also discourage the residents' cooperation. It must be addressed as, we work to address the flooding issues at the 50-man station, which is to be commissioned," Tufton said.

Tufton stated that he has been informed the Green Acres Police Station is set to be opened early next year.

Calls to head of the St Catherine North police division, Senior Superintendent of Police Howard Chambers, went unanswered.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.