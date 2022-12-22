Man killed at home in St Catherine

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday evening while at his home in Buena Vista, Linstead, St Catherine.

He has been identified as Shawn 'Challa' Paul.

The police say at 6:30 p.m., unknown assailants invaded Paul's home and opened fire, killing him.

Another man was injured.

