Marubeni delivers holiday care packages to Hart Hill residents

Over 400 persons in the community of Hart Hill, in Portland, welcomed donations of care packages from the Marubeni Power Company International recently. The packages which contained rice, flour, tin items, beans, tissue, toothpaste and many more items, were just in time for the holiday season.

The distribution took place at Hart Hill Early Childhood Institution where individuals with financial issues and some shut-in community members came out in their numbers with smiles on their faces and gratitude on their lips as they collected the two packages for each household.

Just before the distribution, the Marubeni team had a warm interaction with the children of the Early Childhood Institution. The children were excited to see the visitors who chatted and shared in their play time.In an attempt to reach everyone, the Marubeni team also visited with other shut-ins who were unable to come to the distribution site, at their homes. The team was elated to go into the community and see where some of the recipients lived.

All were pleased to have participated in the distribution. One of the community members commented that this package came at the right time for the family as food and finances were low.

Chief Operating Officer of Marubeni Power Company, Mo Majeed, shared that he too was delighted at the opportunity for Marubeni to assist communities in Jamaica and was particularly happy to be personally engaged through the entire process: from the donation to the distribution to the persons in need. A release from the company noted that Marubeni is not only investing in improving the electric system in Jamaica through JPS but also in the welfare of the citizens through collaborative activities with organisations such as the Food For The Poor Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Japanese executives expressed their desire to contribute to the well-being of Jamaicans. The donation exemplified their spirit of benevolence and their commitment to making a positive contribution to the country. For the past 15 years, Marubeni International has been doing business in Jamaica and has invested (along with its partners) over US$1.2 billion in improving the electric system in Jamaica, the release noted.