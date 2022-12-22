Why money transfers make great holiday gifts

Christmas is less than a week away and many are busily shopping for gifts for loved ones, colleagues, or persons to whom they may wish to show their appreciation.

But why shop around when you can give them the money instead?

Sanya Wallace, assistant general manager at JN Money Services Limited, owners and operators of the global remittance brand JN Money, points out that money transfers virtually eliminate the unique challenge that the season of gift giving presents.

“Finding the right gift for someone can be a cumbersome task, as sometimes the person buying the gift may not have the slightest clue what to buy, especially if the relative or friend lives far away. Rather than buying a gift that will not necessarily be liked, send a money transfer. Everyone appreciates money!” she said.

She added that the receiver can then use the money to purchase a gift they like or use it towards living expenses, which have increased worldwide.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

FAST, CONVENIENT AND SAFE

Noting that JN Money operates in over 15 countries with over 8,000 branches and agents, Wallace informed that money transfers are usually easy to do, fast and highly convenient.

“With our JN Money Online platform, for example, you can send funds from anywhere and at any time, so it eradicates the need to join the long holiday lines to purchase gifts and carry heavy shopping bags; shipping and postal delays; and to navigate severe weather conditions,” she explained.

She says money transfers are also done in “real time”.

Customers in Jamaica can also receive funds directly to their JN Money cards, which eliminates the need for receivers to join lines, as they can withdraw the funds from ATMs and make payments in stores at the point-of-sale machines.

“We continue to encourage our customers to send directly to theirs or their loved ones JN Money Card or bank account, particularly during the Christmas season, as these options are much safer than having to collect and/or travel with large sums of cash.”