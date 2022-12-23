Agriculture ministry says animal feed shortage should ease this weekend

The Ministry of Agriculture says it has been assured there should be a normal supply of animal feed this weekend.

The Jamaica Agricultural Society had stated that it has been receiving complaints of a shortage of pig and chicken feed.

JAS President Lenworth Fulton reportedly told Radio Jamaica News that several farmers had expressed concern that they will be going into the long holiday weekend without animal feed.

In a media release Friday afternoon, the agriculture ministry said it has been monitoring the situation closely.

"Our stakeholders have assured us, and we are satisfied that the supply of feed is not significantly affected, and normal supply levels should be available by this weekend," it stated.

It added that the manufacturing of feed continues in sufficient quantities, using available inventories of raw material.

"We reassure all stakeholders that we will continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide timely updates as the need arises," the ministry said.

