American accused of punching nurse to get psych evaluation

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James Parish Court has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for an American man who allegedly punched a nurse at the Cornwall Regional Hospital [CRH], ahead of his next court date on January 12, 2023.

Presiding parish judge Sasha-Marie Ashley made the order on Wednesday, December 21 in relation to Triston Gialliani, a 50-year-old resident of Florida in the United States, who is charged with unlawful wounding.

Allegations are that on December 13, Gialliani was a psychiatric patient at the Mount Salem-based CRH, where he got into a confrontation with one of the nurses on duty. He then punched her in the face, resulting in a bleeding wound on her lip.

The complainant then made a report to the police, and subsequently pointed out Gialliani to the investigating officer. When cautioned, Gialliani reportedly said, “They were the ones beating me, officer,” and he was later arrested and charged.

“You hit a nurse to the mouth and it caused an injury. Do you deny the allegation, or do you agree?” Judge Ashley asked Gialliani.

“I deny that there was any harm caused to this woman in the interpretation of the allegation. The nurse who is making this claim actually called 10 people to surround me, and I was beaten and sustained bruises and cuts on my body,” Gialliani answered.

The court was also told that checks had revealed that Gialliani had been taken into custody for overstaying in Jamaica, prior to being placed at the CRH.

“Mr Gialliani, someone has made a report that you harmed her. It gets complicated because you are now charged, and that has to be dealt with before you can be sent back to wherever it is you belong,” Judge Ashley told Gialliani before remanding him in custody and setting the case for mention on January 12.