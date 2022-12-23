Christmas traffic changes for May Pen, Port Antonio

MAY PEN:

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the National Works Agency (NWA) and the police have implemented traffic changes in the May Pen town centre to ease the flow of traffic during the festive season. The changes, which came in effect on Monday, December 12, will end on December 31.

A section of Sevens Road to Council Street has been converted into a one way to facilitate an influx of vendors coming into the town.

Vehicles travelling easterly along Sevens Road will have to turn left along Muir Park. There will be no entry on to Council Street from Bryans Crescent.

Bus operators who ply the May Pen to Old Harbour and Kingston routes are advised to enter the park from Max Lane, instead of from the bus park along Main Street, and exit on Muir Park Avenue on to Main Street.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Motorists entering the town from via the Old Bridge, are only allowed a right turn at the clock tower on to Sevens Road.

Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh told The Gleaner that assessments will be done to have some of the changes permanently implemented, as stakeholders move to reduce congestion and traffic pileup that has developed in several areas of the town in recent times.

PORT ANTONIO:

In an attempt to reduce traffic congestion in the town of Port Antonio, Commanding Officer of the Portland police division, Superintendent Lloyd Darby has outlined a number of traffic changes to take effect during the holiday season.

Darby, who stressed the importance of maintaining law and order in the parish capital, was quick to point out that no effort will be spared by the police to reduce the level of congestion in Port Antonio and its environs He said that no level of indiscipline on the part of motorists will be tolerated.

“We have already cleared office to provide more manpower on the ground. Our aim is to restore public order and to reduce traffic congestion. So our officers will be out in their numbers, some will be identifiable, but others you will not know that they are policemen and women. And we believe that the traffic changes that we have made will assist us greatly in carrying out our job,” he added.

The commanding officer pointed out that the following traffic changes took effect as of December 19 through to January 6, 2023, and will be for each day commencing at 9 a.m. to conclude at 6 p.m. with the exception of December 24 and December 31, on which days it will commence 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., respectively.

Additionally the following traffic changes were outlined by Superintendent Darby: Vehicles travelling easterly into Port Antonio will enter through the Errol Flynn Marina, which will become a one-way street; Single lane parking will be enforced along Fort George Street; Vehicles travelling westerly will flow along West Street to exit Port Antonio; Vehicles travelling northerly from Sommers Town Road will turn right at the intersection unto East Palm Avenue – then merge with the traffic on Allan Avenue.

“No vehicle will be allowed beyond the intersection of Norman and Sommers Town Road. These vehicles will be directed to Allan Avenue. As such, Sommers Town Road will be converted to a one way street, travelling southerly. The necessary signage will be put in place to assist with guiding motorists. A wrecking service will also be used in the enforcement efforts. Motorists are advised that strict compliance is expected and must adhere to the Road Traffic Act and the directives of the Police as we strive to ensure public order,” he concluded.