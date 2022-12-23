Falmouth's Water Square free of vendors, but not all pleased

Mayor of Falmouth C Junior Gager is expressing satisfaction at the response from vendors to the Trelawny Municipal Corporation's decision to make Water Square a no-vending area.

"I must say thanks to the vendors for their willingness to work along with us. I must say thanks to the police also," he stated Friday.

He further said: "When I walked the town I could see people walking on the sidewalks as they were meant to be used. Garbage is being picked up the way the square looks is the way I want to see it."

However, one vendor 'Trasha', in reacting to the no-vending policy, said the decision of the Mayor runs counter to the origins of Water Square.

"The newly freed slaves would come to town and vend and barter. This decision destroys the history," he told The Gleaner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.