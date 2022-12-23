Manchester mother, daughter forge successful business as creatives, farmers

Chevene Brown, of Grove Place, Mile Gully in Manchester is happy that she had the courage to walk away from a steady nine to five job which brought her no satisfaction, to focus on setting up a business for herself.

Formerly a trainee at a government agency, Brown said she was unhappy in the role and most days she felt drained. It didn’t help that customers were disrespectful and her seniors at the management level were not always supportive. After weighing her options, that of walking away from the security of a government job or taking on the unknown in pursuing her dreams, she made a choice.

“I just get up one day and say, this is not for me. The job did not fit my personality, so I just decided that I was going to start my business,” she shared.

Brown said she decided to put her passion for drawing, painting, art and craft into creating a business as an event planner, decorator and graphic artist.

A bonus to her efforts was the support of her mother Judith McDaniel. “I share a special bond with my mother and I feel great, because a lot of young persons my age do not have the kind of support I do. Most parents would discourage their children from taking those risks, but she did not cuss and say, ‘how you fi left government work?’ She supported,” Brown reflected.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She said her mother even joined her in the business.

NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES

But, there were challenges and she recalled initially struggling to make a go of it, not knowing enough about business as she thought she did, and making many mistakes along the way.

Things started to turn turning around when she participated in an entrepreneurship programme, which afforded her training, and networking opportunities.Brown was among a group of young people from central Jamaica who recently completed a micro entrepreneurship training programme from the Central Jamaica Social Development Initiative (CJSDI).

She said that the programme delivered on its objectives; teaching her how to deal with customers, professional behaviour, good financial management and utilising the right tools for her business.

“After doing this programme, I see where my business has grown. I see where I have grown as a person and this programme will help me in future endeavours,” she opined.

Mother and daughter have now broadened their horizons to farming-planting peas, corn, pumpkin and other mixed crops.

“We are also engaged in poultry farming and she also finds the time to assist me with event planning. She always stay up with me at nights when I am doing events ... giving me ideas for stuff when she sees it on the internet and say ‘try this, next time when you doing an event’,” Brown shared of her mother’s involvement

She said she is now looking for office space as after two years of operation and with the added boost from her training, her living room business has outgrown its space.

It is also her goal to expand to employ others as she said she is now ready to soar.