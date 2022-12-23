Paris shooting leaves multiple people wounded; one arrested

PARIS (AP):

A shooting in central Paris today has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details.

An emergency services official said multiple people were wounded, without elaborating. The official wasn’t authorised to be publicly named.

