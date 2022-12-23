St Catherine Peace Association brings Linstead Hospital cheer

St Catherine Peace Association today provided gifts to Linstead Hospital children, who expressed their delight with happy faces.

Custos Iclyin Golding led Justices of the Peace during the event, as they also handed over paints, toys, gloves, masks, soap and cleaning supplies to the 87-bed health institution.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Linstead Hospital Camille Wallen-Panton said the gifts were timely.

"We are thankful that this group find it important to assist us, especially with the paints to gift the paediatric ward a facelift. We are aware that children love cheerful surroundings, so cheerful colours will help, as we will also be painting a mural," Wallen-Panton said.

According to the 1,600-member St Catherine Peace Association, the yearly activity is high on the list of objectives.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“As residents of the parish, we are aware of the needs, which exist and children's health form a very important part of our existence, therefore we are pleased to be assisting in this pursuit," Custos Golding said.

A similar gesture was also done at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.