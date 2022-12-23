STATIN to miss census data collection deadline

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has disclosed it will not be able to finish data collection for the 2022 population and housing census this month as scheduled.

It says data collection commenced in September 2022 on a phased basis and that, while census takers have been deployed islandwide, there are still more persons to be counted.

STATIN says the activity will continue in the first quarter of 2023 to ensure maximum coverage of the Jamaican population.

The population and housing census is conducted every 10 years and is one of the most important sources of data in a country.

It provides benchmark estimates about the size of the population as well as important demographic and socio-economic indicators for policy planning and decision making by the Government, private sector and other key stakeholders.

"In keeping with the 2022 Census tag line, Yuh Count, Mi Count, All a Wi Count! STATIN is encouraging everyone to cooperate with the census takers as the Institute completes this important national exercise," a media release from STATIN on Friday said.

