Tour group makes Christmas donation to Westhaven Children’s Home

Tour operators from the Secrets Resorts Taxi Association (STTA) in Montego Bay, St James, brightened the Christmas of over 100 disabled children at the Westhaven Children’s Home in Copse, Hanover, by giving the institution a generous donation of food, clothing, toiletries, detergents and other items.

The donation, which was made on the weekend by Chairman of the STTA, Douglas Morgan, was accepted by Sydney Grant, manager of the home.

Morgan said he and members of his team journeyed to the home because of an initiative they started several years ago to reach out to homes such as this, which are in need of food and other supplies.

“We started this programme over five years ago, where we visit different homes at Christmastime, and so this year we chose the Westheaven Children’s Home,” Morgan said.

He added that he and his team chose this home because they detected the grave need that it has, and they are giving back because they care.

Meanwhile, Grant said Westheaven welcomed the generous donation by the Secrets tour operators, while pointing out that it came at the right moment and will assist the home to cut costs this Christmas.

“As we are here speaking right now, we have 100 of these special children ... some brain-damaged, some can’t move,” Grant said.

“Some are physically challenged, mentally challenged, speech-challenged, visually impaired, hearing-impaired, and these items that we received here today will definitely help to uplift their lives.

“You mentioned what God has done; He never makes mistakes, and He has sent you here today to brighten the lives of these children this Christmas.”

Grant said Wesheaven has a staff of over 70, including himself, and each day they are busy taking care of the children and the small chicken and pig farms at the home.