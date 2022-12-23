Two illegal guns seized in Portmore, two men arrested

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of two illegal firearms in Portmore, St Catherine.

They are 21-year-old Hakeem Campbell, otherwise called 'Biggs', of Grants Pen Avenue, Kingston 8, and 18-year-old Nasean Bryan, otherwise called 'Sean', of Anglin Avenue in Newland District, Portmore, St Catherine.

They have both been charged with unauthorised possession of firearm and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

A release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says a team of officers assigned to the Specialised Operations Branch seized the guns on Thursday.

It's reported that about 5:45 p.m., the team was on operation on West Henderson Boulevard in Portmore, when both men were seen acting in a manner that aroused suspicions.

They were accosted and searched and a Glock pistol with a magazine containing eighteen rounds was reportedly taken from Campbell's waistband.

A Smith and Wesson revolver with six cartridges was allegedly taken from a black knapsack that Bryan was carrying.

Both men were subsequently charged.

